By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NY, NY, Fri. Aug. 13, 2021: A Caribbean-born dancehall artist was last night in the mix at Kanye West’s Donda album listening event.

Jamaica dancehall starShenseea joined Kanye at the Chicago last night inside Chicago’s Soldier Field. Her vocals were heard on a song called Pure Souls during the event.

The 24-year-old was among the star-studded line-up that also included Travis Scott, controversial artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, Westside Gunn, Don Toliver, Larry Hoover Jr. and Chicago drill artist Rooga.

All gathered on the steps of Ye’s remade childhood home – complete with a neon-lit cross on the roof inside Soldier Field.

Shenseea has been making strategic appearances on American radio according to Dancenhall Mag, and on major stage shows this year, since announcing that she and The Weeknd now share the same manager.

On Sunday, she made an appearance at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New Jersey and was the talk of the town as she emerged from a jerk pan at Rolling Loud in Miami in July.

In an Instagram post today, Shenseea’s overseas A&R, Donny “Dizzy Clean Face” Flores revealed that it was her Hot97 ‘Crocodile Teeth’ freestyle with Funkmaster Flex in July, which led to her appearance at Kanye’s event.

Shenseea’s real name is Chinsea Lee. She was a promo girl until she was signed by Lemuel Samuel’s Rockstar and gained recognition after remixing the well-known Vybz Kartel’s song “Loodi” and performing on a side stage at Reggae Sumfest in 2015, she took the main stage in 2017. As her notoriety grew, she toured internationally. Vybz Kartel and Shenseea then dropped a hot collab “Secret (Remix)” in October 2018. Alongside her singing career, she holds multiple corporate sponsorship deals with companies such as Telecom, Firm Flow, Boom and a Pepsi-Cola JA sponsorship.

In 2016, she won “Young Hot and Hype Artiste” at the Youth View Awards; Break Out Celebrity of 2016, and Collaboration of The Year for her song “Loodi” with Vybz Kartel which has been her most successful track to date. In addition to dancehall music she has shown skills in freestyling as a rapper. She teamed up with Sean Paul for the 2017 single “Rolling” and on the leg of his 2017 European tour.

Since her rise to fame, she has done numerous tours around the world with her team Romeich Entertainment.