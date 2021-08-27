News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 27, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Aug. 27, 2021:

The US has slapped a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” On the Bahamas, Haiti and Sint Maarten, because of the risks of COVID-19.

Canada is Warning Against Non-Essential Travel To St. Barths, Saint Martin and The USVI due to rising COVID-19 cases there.

Disney Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have now joined Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC, and Carnival in requiring vaccines for all cruisers including to the Bahamas as of Sept. 3rd.

COVID-19 Rates Continue To Spike in Jamaica as the country Reported Another 463 new cases Thursday and 14 more deaths to take the total case tally to 64,294 and the number of deaths to 1,463.

The lowest risk countries to travel to in the Caribbean according to the CDC are Anguilla, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Grenada and the Cayman Islands.

If you are travelling from The US to Aruba, you now still have to complete the 72-hour PCR testing requirement even if you are vaccinated.

And Viva Wyndham V Samaná, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort located in the Dominican Republic, is now offering its ‘Endless Summer’ deals as low as $58 per person, per night when you book direct. The third night is free. Book at https://vivaresorts.com/bimonthlysale/