By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NY, NY, Fri. Aug. 13, 2021: A top Hollywood star with roots in the Caribbean has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy “Plus/Minus.”

Long, who is of Trinidadian, Grenadian and Bajan descent, will appear alongside “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart and Luke Wilson.

The actress’ recent onscreen credits include the thriller “Fatal Affair,” 1960s-set drama “The Banker” and “Roxanne Roxanne.” Long is best known for movies such as “Boyz n the Hood,” “Love Jones, Soul Food,” “The Best Man” and “Big Momma’s House.” On the TV front, she had memorable roles on the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and the crime drama “Third Watch.”

Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, the filmmaker of the romance drama “Rafiki,” “Plus/ Minus” centers on Natalie (Reinhart), whose life diverges into two parallel realities on the eve of her college graduation. One version sees her become pregnant and navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, and the other journey takes place as she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career. Per the logline of the movie, the contrary paths lead the 20something Natalie to experience life-changing love, devastating heartbreak and rediscover herself. April Prosser wrote the screenplay.

Producers on “Plus/ Minus” include Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman, as well as CatchLight Studios’ Jessica Malanaphy. Reinhart is serving as an executive producer on the film, along with Alyssa Rodrigues for Screen Arcade and Jeanette Volturno for CatchLight Studios.