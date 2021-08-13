By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. Aug. 12, 2021: Just a single Caribbean team remains in the final round of the qualifiers for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz is the only Caribbean Football Union side remaining in the competition. They face a difficult trip to the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sept. 2nd for their opening match in the final round of the CONCACAF qualifiers for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The Boyz join the likes of Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, United States, Costa Rica and Panama.

They will clash with Mexico on September 2nd and three days play Panama at home in Kingston.

Three days after that match, the Jamaican soccer side will travel to San Jose to battle Costa Rica.

In another seven-day period during the second international window in October, Jamaica will fly to Austin, Texas to take on United States on October 7th before hosting Canadian Jamaica on October 1h0.

The Reggae Boyz will close out that window with a trip to San Pedro Sula where they clash with Honduras at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano three days later.

Jamaica will take on El Salvador away and then host United States in the return leg in November, on dates still to be determined. Final round matches continue in January and March windows of next year.

The fourth-placed team will progress to a FIFA Intercontinental playoff, carded for June next year.

Jamaica reached the quarterfinals of last month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup before being knocked out by eventual champions United States in the quarter-finals.

Jamaica is hoping to be one of the top three teams which will qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for November 21 to December 18, 2022.