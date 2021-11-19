Caribbean Entertainment Report – Top New Reggae Music You Should Know And More  

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 18, 2021: Several reggae artists have dropped new music and videos recently, including Taurus Riley and Skip Marley.

Riley’s single “Love Salute” drops tomorrow, Nov. 19th. A contemporary take on Roots Reggae, with an infectious yet familiar baseline. Appealing to younger audiences and traditional Reggae fans, “Love Salute” is a heart-warming track with a powerful meaning.

Keeping with the authentic expression of heavy bass and horns associated with the roots of Reggae’s expression, Kareem Burrell unearthed a classic production from his father Fatis’s catalog called “Hold On.”

The chart-topping, two-time Grammy©-nominated Marley, whose newest track “Vibe,” featuring Jamaican MC Popcaan has spent the summer and fall activating every listener’s highest vibrations, on Thursday premiered the song’s official video.

The track was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip’s history-making RIAA Gold-certified #1 global hit “Slow Down” with two-time Grammy© Award-winning artist H.E.R.

“Vibe is a feeling,” says Skip of the song’s fun, feel-good dance riddim. “A whole spirit and energy. A movement that brings light and life. It’s about being alive! The video gives ‘Vibe’ life and dimension by celebrating bike life.”

Also dropping a new song recently is Reggae star Alborosie, who released the two-track digital single “Ginal Dub featuring Collie Buddz.” The single is accompanied by a gangster themed music video shot on location at the Crowne Gardens Retreat, Jamaica and Aradeo, Italy at the famed Skatafashow Restaurant. The music video features performances by Italian character actors Sandro Pizzuto, Giampiero Colì, Andrea Buttazzo, Oronzo Paladini, Simone Guido, Arianna Miccoli, and Stefani Bruno, and Alborosie playing a Jamaica based crime boss – all to portray the meaning of the phrase ‘ginal.’

MOBO’s

The UK MOBO Awards is set for Dec. 5th and Queen of Dancehall, Spice, has earned a MOBO nomination for Best Reggae Act 2021. Also nominated in the category are: Sean Paul, Lila Iké, Shenseea, Skillibeng and Popcaan.

RIP

Terence Wilson, a key part of the reggae band UB40, has died at the age of 64. He had added rap vocals to hits like “Red Red Wine.” Wilson died on Nov. 6th. No cause of death was given, and the posts did not say where he died.

Coming Out

Jamaican-born conscious reggae singer Lila Iké has come out as gay.

She said someone is trying to blackmail her so she’s saying it first: “So what if am into women?”

The Reggae singer made the disclosure on her Twitter account as she claims that she is sharing the information before anyone else can use it against her and that someone is trying to kill her.

“So what if am into women? My music isn’t real?” She asked in one tweet on Sunday night.

She also said she was raped and molested before concluding in a tweet that she is gay.