Caribbean Born Chef Brings Talent To Arvia Cruise

By NAN Food Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 18, 2021: A Caribbean-born chef and author has been named as a ‘local food hero’ as part of P&O Cruises culinary line up ahead of the launch of new UK ship, Arvia, in December 2022.

Shivi Ramoutar, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, will join Jose Pizarro, from Spain, and Kjartan Skelde, from Norway, as the line seeks to bring destinations the ship plans to visit to life through authentic recipes in on board restaurants.

Ramoutar will bring her dishes to Arvia for its maiden season from Barbados with an exclusive collection of dishes at the Taste 360 and Beach House dining venues.

Chef Shivi has sealed her reputation for exciting Caribbean cooking through two cookbooks. She is now resident chef on ITV’s Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best as well as many other television appearances.

“Caribbean food is proper fusion food, influenced by all the people who have travelled through the region,” said Chef Shivi. “I hope to make the dining experience on Arvia as much about limin’ – the Caribbean art of relaxing with friends – as it is about the food. The dishes will be my interpretation of the Caribbean flavours which have influenced my life.”

“Shivi’s passion, bold flavour, colourful ingredients and joyful style will bring traditional Caribbean food to our guests,” said P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow. “As Shivi joins Marco Pierre White and Olly Smith, as well as José and Kjartan, I am so proud that we have an extraordinary line up of chefs lending their skills and talents to our dining choice.”

Arvia will offer 14-night Caribbean fly-cruises from January 2023 to March 2023 and from October 2023 to March 2024.