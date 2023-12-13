NEWS AMERICAS, PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad, Tues. Dec. 12, 2023: Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Arts, Randall Mitchell, has expressed his admiration for the late Antigua-born Soca artist and songwriter, Ricardo Drue, and his significant contributions to the local, regional, and international cultural scenes.

Drue, who was born on July 31, 1985, was 3. He relocated to Trinidad and Tobago at the age of four, tragically passed away at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua, having been discovered unconscious and unresponsive at midday (local time) today, Dec. 12, 2023. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Ricardo Drue attending the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ricardo Drue was known for his dominance in the Soca Monarch and Road March competitions, garnering a substantial following across the region. Some of his notable hits included “Vagabond” and “Professional.” He was engaged to Trinidad and Tobago’s soca sensation, Patrice Roberts.

Expressing his grief on Instagram, Roberts shared a video of himself and Drue, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“The passing of Ricardo Drue is a profound loss to the Soca community and the Carnival fraternity. Through his years as an entertainer, he played a pivotal role in promoting soca music worldwide and bringing joy to countless individuals. His memory will undoubtedly endure,” Minister Mitchell remarked.

He also noted that Drue, whose mother is a Trinidad and Tobago-born media professional, served as a lead vocalist for the popular local group, A-Team Band, and collaborated with other Trinidad and Tobago bands, including Imij and Co and D’All Starz.

Before embarking on his solo career in 2010, Drue opened for renowned artists such as Jeffrey Osbourne, Mario, Fat Joe, Sean Kingston, Lloyd, Machel Montano, and Barbadian Allison Hinds. He released two albums, “Dreams of my Reality” and “MYTIME,” and achieved recognition by winning the Power Soca Monarch of Antigua & Barbuda in August 2014.

News of Drue’s death was confirmed by Patrice’ publicist, Adanna Asson.

In a message posted on Instagram she said: “On behalf of my client Patrice Roberts, I wish to confirm the untimely passing of her fiance, Ricardo Drue. This is an absolutely devastating time for Patrice as she tries to grasp the concept of this tragedy. Please keep her, his daughter Lyara, his sons his entire family and their friends in your thoughts.”

Drue was reportedly the father of five – four boys and one girl.