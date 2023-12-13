News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tues. Dec 12, 2023: The West Indies cricket team trounced England today to take the lead in the Twenty20 International series – 1-0.

The Windies men won by four wickets in the opening Twenty20 International of the five-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados. England were sent in by West Indies to bat and were dismissed for 171 off 19.3 overs.

Adil Rashid (R) of England congratulates Andre Russell (C) and Rovman Powell (L) of West Indies for winning the 1st T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

The West Indies got off to a blazing start in their innings but faced a setback as England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid reached his 100th T20 international wicket in his 100th match.

Following a brief rain delay, Rehan Ahmed applied pressure on the hosts, claiming two wickets in two consecutive balls. However, the West Indies fought back, led by the experienced duo of captain Rovman Powell and Russell.

Andre Russell (R) of West Indies hits 6 as Jos Buttler (L) of England watches during the 1st T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on December 12, 2023. (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

With the required run rate increasing, Powell smashed Liam Livingstone for consecutive sixes, shifting the momentum back in favor of the home side. Russell joined the party, and the West Indies executed their victory plan with precision.

Powell finished unbeaten with 31 runs off 15 balls, while Russell remained not out with 29 runs from 14 balls, hitting the winning runs with 11 balls to spare.

The teams will now move to Grenada for the second T20 on Thursday, with the West Indies leading 1-0 in the five-match series.

Scores:

ENGLAND 171 off 19.3 overs (Phil Salt 40, Jos Buttler 39, Liam Livingstone 27; Andre Russell 3-19, Alzarri Joseph 3-54, Romario Shepherd 2-22)

WEST INDIES 172 for six off 18.1 overs (Shai Hope 36, Kyle Mayers 35, Rovman Powell 31 not out, Andre Russell 29 not out; Rehan Ahmed 3-39, Adil Rashid 2-25)