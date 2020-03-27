News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 27, 2020: Caribbean-born superstar Rihanna has emerged as the only entertainer from the region to date to step up and help the fight against COVID-19.
As the Caribbean region’s confirmed cases past 1,000 to date and reports indicate over 20 people have already died from the virus in the region, Bajan-born singer turned actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Rihanna, has pitched in to help.
Through her Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, Rihanna, with a net worth of USD 600 million, is donating $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts. The money will go toward Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee; help support acceleration in testing and healthcare in vulnerable countries including Haiti and Malawi and support local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly population in the U.S. Some USD 700,000 will go to her native Barbados to help them with ventilators as the country’s confirmed cases reached 18.
But which other Caribbean-born entertainers will step up and help?
So far there has been none even though many Caribbean’s top celebrities are worth a pretty penny:
Here’s where some stack up:
Tim Duncan – USVI born – Net Worth – Over USD 130 million.
Nicki Minaj – Trinidad born – Net Worth – Over USD 100 million.
Usain Bolt – Jamaica Born – Net Worth – USD 90 million
Patrick Ewing – Jamaica Born – Net Worth – USD 85 million
Sammy Sosa – Dominican Republic born – Net Worth – Over USD 70 million.
Brian Lara – Trinidad Born – Net Worth – USD 60 million
Chris Gayle – Jamaica Born – Net Worth – USD 25 million
Damian Marley – Jamaica Born – Net Worth – USD 20 million
Sean Paul – Jamaica Born – Net Worth – USD 15 million
Shaggy – Jamaica Born – Net Worth – USD 12 million