News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 27, 2020: Competition may be over for the region’s athlete’s for now and many are using their social media to spread the ‘Be Safe’ and ‘Stay At Home’ message in the COVID-19 era. But a search of top Caribbean athletes show only two have actually shared any safety messages to their millions of fans as the pandemic rages globally.

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara joined the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic with a video message to his fans around the cricket world, offering a bit of advice on staying safe as the virus spreads.

In the minute-long video posted to Instagram where he has close to 335,000 followers and on his Facebook page which is followed by more than 330,000, the 50-year-old double world record holder gives a detailed demonstration of the effective way of washing both hands with soap and water.

“This is real! Before you touch your face always wash your hands. Make sure you get that soap in…This will not just benefit you but everyone around you. Let’s fight COVID-19 together,” he said.

Jamaican Olympian Yohan Blake, who was set to play in the Road Safety World Series, has taken to Twitter to urge fans to stay safe.

“Sometimes to get it done you have to start with the person in the mirror. So, that’s me. Stay safe #hometeam,” he tweeted.

But that’s about it. Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt and Jamaican Cricketer Chris Gayle has been too busy having fun as part of the “StayAtHome challenge, while Jamaican Olympian Veronica Campbell Browne shared exercise tips and a prayer.

Others with huge followings have been woefully silent including Jamaican Olympian Asafa Powell, Jamaican-born NFL player Patrick Chung, St. Vincent and the Grenadines roots star, N’Keal Harry, Haitian roots NFL star Song Michel, Bahamas NBA player Buddy Hield and Puerto Rico-born tennis star Monica Puig.

Which begs the question? As the virus continues to spike and affect communities in the Caribbean, can these public personalities be counted on to help or simply, Stay At Home and count themselves safe?