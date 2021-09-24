Wyclef Speaks Out About Haitian Border Crisis As Fugees Kick-Off Reunion Tour

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 24, 2021: Hip-hop group The Fugees, whichrose to fame in the 1990s, have reunited again – at least to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album, The Score.

Haitian migrants Wyclef Jean and Pras, along with Lauryn Hill, opened their 2021 reunion Wednesday night, Sept. 22nd, at Global Citizen Live at Pier 17 in New York City.

It was the first live show of the group in 15 years.

They performed hit songs, including Fu-Gee-La, Ready Or Not and their cover of Killing Me Softly, all from the album, which topped the Billboard 200 in the US and charted at number two in the UK in the 1990s.

The audience roared when the group hit the anthemic “Fu-Gee-La,” and swooned when Hill moved quickly into a hymn-like version of the group’s breakthrough smash, their cover of Lori Lieberman’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Jean focused his comments on the inhumanity of the Haitian migrant crisis in Texas as he challenged President Biden to fix the problem and asked that news outlets not misconstrue his words.

The trio closed with a pensive take on Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” with Jean taking the lead and Hill backing him, in harmony. They locked arms, with Hill between Pras and Wyclef, as they kicked off their reunion – as solid as it sounded.

The Fugees tour starts in Chicago on November 2nd. They will play eight US dates in total before a show in Paris and then at the O2 in London on December 6th. The tour will finish with gigs in Nigeria and Ghana.

Tickets for the shows go on sale today, September 24th.

The Fugees, whose name actually is the shortened version of the word ‘Refugees,’ made a huge impact on hip-hop music in the 1990s and won two Grammy awards for The Score and Killing Me Softly. The Score went on to have estimated sales of more than 22 million worldwide, placing it among the best-selling albums of all time.

Following a break-up amid tensions in the band, all three musicians went on to have solo careers. But they reunited in 2004 and 2005 only to split again.