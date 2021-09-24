Cannabis News Today

By
newsamericas
-
brazil-cannabis
Brazilian agronomist and biologist Diogo Mantovanelli speaks during an interview with AFP among cannabis plants at the Medical Cannabis Research and Patient Support Association (APEPI) production farm in Paty dos Alferes, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Sept. 24, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 24, 2021 in 60 seconds:

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a defense budget bill Thursday evening that includes landmark legislation to make it easier for banks to serve marijuana businesses.

Italy may soon jump on the weed bandwagon. A nationwide referendum to legalize cannabis will likely take place early next year. If Italian voters embrace dope, it will spark a domino effect across Europe.

Paraguayan company Better Body Hemp this unveiled its Essential Hemp cosmetic line, becoming the first company in the country and Latin America to use the non-psychoactive properties of cannabis and combine them with current technology to create natural products high in protein, rich in vitamin E and omega 3, 6 and 9.

The FBI has revised its employment policy to add a stipulaton that applicants are ineligible if they’ve used cannabis more than 24 times after turning 18.

Kush Groove of Massachusetts is launching a line of edibles in partnership with Revolutionary Clinics in hopes to connect with local consumers who hail from the Caribbean. Kush Groove’s “Slow & Steady” edible gummies are expected to hit the market later this fall with four flavors: lulo, soursop, papaya and passion fruit.

Switzerland has finally announced its highly anticipated three-and-a-half-year pilot scheme to implement the development of a recreational cannabis trial (and industry).

The legalized cannabis market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2029. The global legalized cannabis market is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2025.

The Pure Jamaican group of companies (Pure Jamaican), a multinational organization, has announced the donation of 10,000 premium, award-winning, feminized cannabis seeds to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And 4 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Cresco Labs (CRLBF) , Curaleaf (CURLF) , Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR