Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Sept. 24, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 24, 2021 in 60 seconds:

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a defense budget bill Thursday evening that includes landmark legislation to make it easier for banks to serve marijuana businesses.

Italy may soon jump on the weed bandwagon. A nationwide referendum to legalize cannabis will likely take place early next year. If Italian voters embrace dope, it will spark a domino effect across Europe.

Paraguayan company Better Body Hemp this unveiled its Essential Hemp cosmetic line, becoming the first company in the country and Latin America to use the non-psychoactive properties of cannabis and combine them with current technology to create natural products high in protein, rich in vitamin E and omega 3, 6 and 9.

The FBI has revised its employment policy to add a stipulaton that applicants are ineligible if they’ve used cannabis more than 24 times after turning 18.

Kush Groove of Massachusetts is launching a line of edibles in partnership with Revolutionary Clinics in hopes to connect with local consumers who hail from the Caribbean. Kush Groove’s “Slow & Steady” edible gummies are expected to hit the market later this fall with four flavors: lulo, soursop, papaya and passion fruit.

Switzerland has finally announced its highly anticipated three-and-a-half-year pilot scheme to implement the development of a recreational cannabis trial (and industry).

The legalized cannabis market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2029. The global legalized cannabis market is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2025.

The Pure Jamaican group of companies (Pure Jamaican), a multinational organization, has announced the donation of 10,000 premium, award-winning, feminized cannabis seeds to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And 4 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Cresco Labs (CRLBF) , Curaleaf (CURLF) , Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF).