News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. May 21, 2021: A Caribbean artist has partnered with a Bitcoin wallet company to create a nonfungible token (NFT) platform for fellow performers in the Caribbean.

Jamaican reggae artist Bay-C has partnered with Caricoin, a London-based BTC wallet company, according to the Jamaica Observer.

The article noted that the planned NFT platform will allow reggae and dancehall creatives in the Caribbean to gain more from their efforts in the music industry.

The planned NFT platform for musicians in the Caribbean is a further extension of the three-year partnership between Caricoin and the reggae star.

“Not everybody wants to understand how the blockchain technology works, some just want to get the content out; know that they have this NFT, so we’re trying to make it as easy as possible for as many people in the Jamaican and Caribbean creative space,” Bay-C stated.

The planned NFT platform for Caribbean reggae stars will come online before the end of 2021. The reggae star said he is encouraging his colleagues to get involved with NFTs.

The U.K. Bitcoin wallet company made Jamaica its home back in 2015 and announced plans for a crypto exchange back in 2016.

Owners of the King Bass NFT collection will reportedly gain access to redeemable and unlockable content as well as coupons and playing cards.

Musicians and other celebrities continue to delve into NFTs, releasing digital collections leveraging on their personal or creative brand identities.