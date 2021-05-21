News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 21, 2021: Here’s a popular Caribbean recipe that substitutes cassava or yuca for potatoes in this version of egg ball. Here’s how to make it according to Metemgee.com

INGREDIENTS

1½-lbs of cassava, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces or frozen cassava

Enough water for boiling the cassava

1½ teaspoons of salt

6 hardboiled eggs

2 eggs for the egg wash (uncooked)

1 cup of cassava flour (can use All Purpose flour)

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

3 green onions, thinly sliced

4 cloves of garlic, grated

3-4 cups of oil suitable for frying (sunflower, grapeseed, canola, peanut)

METHOD

Place cassava in a small saucepan, add 1 teaspoon of salt and cover with enough water for boiling

Bring to a boil on high heat

Continue to boil for about 15 minutes or until the cassava is soft and can be easily crushed with a fork, then remove from liquids and set aside

Making the Cassava Egg Ball

Remove the “vein” from the center of cassava

Then crush the cassava with a potato masher or fork until smooth and as lump free as possible

Next add the grated garlic, a pinch of salt, pinch of black pepper and green onions to the crushed cassava

Cover the palm of your hands with some cooking oil, then add about ½ cup of mashed and seasoned cassava to the center of your palm, roll the cassava into a ball, then flatten to form a disk

Add a hardboiled egg to the center of the cassava disk then cover the egg completely with the cassava

Continue steps 4 to 5 until all 6 eggs are covered with the cassava

Next in a medium sized bowl whisk together the two uncooked eggs to make an egg wash

Season the eggs with a pinch of salt and 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic

Place the cassava flour or all-purpose flour if you are using that, in a plate and set up a workstation that allows you to coat the cassava balls in flour then in the egg wash before frying

Deep Frying the egg balls

When you are ready to cook the egg balls, bring 3-4 cups of oil up to temperature in a large frying pan or sauce pan suitable for deep frying on high heat

When oil is hot, add the cassava egg balls and deep fry until golden brown, turning for even cooking if necessary

Remove from the oil and place on a plate or bowl lined with paper towel

Let cool for about 5 minutes and then enjoy with some hot pepper sauce

Bon Appetite