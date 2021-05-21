News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 21, 2021: Here’s a popular Caribbean recipe that substitutes cassava or yuca for potatoes in this version of egg ball. Here’s how to make it according to Metemgee.com
INGREDIENTS
1½-lbs of cassava, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces or frozen cassava
Enough water for boiling the cassava
1½ teaspoons of salt
6 hardboiled eggs
2 eggs for the egg wash (uncooked)
1 cup of cassava flour (can use All Purpose flour)
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
3 green onions, thinly sliced
4 cloves of garlic, grated
3-4 cups of oil suitable for frying (sunflower, grapeseed, canola, peanut)
METHOD
Place cassava in a small saucepan, add 1 teaspoon of salt and cover with enough water for boiling
Bring to a boil on high heat
Continue to boil for about 15 minutes or until the cassava is soft and can be easily crushed with a fork, then remove from liquids and set aside
Making the Cassava Egg Ball
Remove the “vein” from the center of cassava
Then crush the cassava with a potato masher or fork until smooth and as lump free as possible
Next add the grated garlic, a pinch of salt, pinch of black pepper and green onions to the crushed cassava
Cover the palm of your hands with some cooking oil, then add about ½ cup of mashed and seasoned cassava to the center of your palm, roll the cassava into a ball, then flatten to form a disk
Add a hardboiled egg to the center of the cassava disk then cover the egg completely with the cassava
Continue steps 4 to 5 until all 6 eggs are covered with the cassava
Next in a medium sized bowl whisk together the two uncooked eggs to make an egg wash
Season the eggs with a pinch of salt and 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
Place the cassava flour or all-purpose flour if you are using that, in a plate and set up a workstation that allows you to coat the cassava balls in flour then in the egg wash before frying
Deep Frying the egg balls
When you are ready to cook the egg balls, bring 3-4 cups of oil up to temperature in a large frying pan or sauce pan suitable for deep frying on high heat
When oil is hot, add the cassava egg balls and deep fry until golden brown, turning for even cooking if necessary
Remove from the oil and place on a plate or bowl lined with paper towel
Let cool for about 5 minutes and then enjoy with some hot pepper sauce
Bon Appetite