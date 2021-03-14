BY ET Editor

News Americas, LOS ANGELES, CA, Mon. Mar. 15, 2021: It’s been over six months already since music fans the world over bid adieu to reggae legend Toots Hibbert, who was one of over 2.6 million victims of the dreaded COVID-19 virus. But last night, Hibbert’s name rang out as another Grammy winner.

Hibbert and his band, The Maytals, were declared the winner of the 2020 Grammy Award for their latest album, ‘Got To Be Tough,’ which was released just weeks before the fames singer’s passing.

Toots & the Maytals beat out Buju Banton, Skip Marley, Maxi Priest and The Wailers to claim the win at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, which was held virtually.

It was the group’s second Grammy. They copped the award back in 2005 for their album, True Love. Toots’ daughter, Leba Hibbert, accepted the award on behalf of her father and the band, thanking fans, the band and the label while adding: “Daddy we love and we miss you.”

The band later tweeted: “A very special way to remember the legacy of Toots Hibbert! We are very grateful to everyone who helped make this happen. #TootsForever.”

Singer Jhené Aiko served as host for the pre-telecast premiere ceremony where most of the night’s awards were actually handed out. The telecast will be hosted by Trevor Noah later tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network.