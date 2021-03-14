By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NORTH SOUND, Antigua, Mon. March. 15, 2021: The West Indies are champions once again.

The Windies men socked Sri Lanka with a series whitewash as they again won the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua.

The West Indies claimed another five-wicket victory as Darren Bravo helped his team to a clean sweep. Bravo hit his fourth One-Day International century after the Windies was set another challenging target of 275.

The Bravo innings of 102 came off 132 balls and was highlighted by five fours and four sixes.

He was named man of the match with Shai Hope taking the man of the series title.

SCORES WERE AS FOLLOWS:

SRI LANKA

D Gunathilaka c Allen b Joseph 36

*D Karunaratne b Mohammed 31

P Nissanka lbw b Hosein 24

+D Chandimal b Hosein 16

D Shanaka b Hosein 22

A Bandara not out 55

T Perera run out 3

H de Silva not out 80

Extras (lb2, w4, nb1) 7

TOTAL (5 wkts, 50 overs) 274

Did not bat: S Lakmal, L Sandakan, A Fernando

Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Gunathilaka), 2-70 (Karunaratne), 3-101 (Nissanka), 4-116 (Chandimal), 5-143 (Shanaka), 6-151 (Perera)

Bowling: Holder 6-0-53-0, Joseph 10-0-51-1 (w3, nb1), Mohammed 10-0-49-1 (w1), Phillip 6-0-43-0, Hosein 10-0-33-3, Allen 8-0-43-0.

WEST INDIES

E Lewis b Lakmal 13

+S Hope c Lakmal b Perera 64

J Mohammed b de Silva 8

D Bravo c Karunaratne b Lakmal 102

N Pooran lbw b Gunathilaka 15

*K Pollard not out 53

J Holder not out 14

Extras (b2, w3, nb2) 7

TOTAL (5 wkts, 48.3 overs) 276

Did not bat: F Allen, A Phillip, A Joseph, A Hosein,

Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Lewis), 2-39 (Mohammed), 3-148 (Hope), 4-169 (Pooran), 5-249 (Bravo)

Bowling: Lakmal 9.3-0-56-2, Fernando 8-0-62-0 (w2, nb1) Hasaranga 10-0-49-1, Perera 5-0-27-1 (w1), Gunathilaka 6-0-28-1, Sandakan 10-2-52-0 (nb1)

SQUADS FOR THE MATCH WERE:

WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

SRI LANKA – Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal.