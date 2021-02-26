News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 26, 2021: Ole’ man winter is still rearing its ugly head across most of the US but a sizzling summer is already promised, thanks to two new reggae/dancehall songs that have just been released.

Spice, Queen of the Dancehall, combines real life drama, humor and visual effects to give her Frenz music video a cinematic effect. The Dancehall star debutted the “Frenz Official Music Video” today on Angela Yee’s talk show Lip Service Tuesday February 23rd.

The theatrical display was conceptualized by Spice who co-directed the piece with Xtreme Arts. “I wanted to demonstrate that each time a person betrays me, it is literally a knife or scissors in my back,” she said.

Heightening the dramatic effect, Spice draws on the French historical figure of Joan Of Arc who was burned at the stake. The song is produced By Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor and SupaDups. It was co-written by Angela Hunte (Alicia Keys & Jay-Z “Empire State of Mind”). Spice sings: “Mama used to tell me / friends not good for you girl / but I know I will learn the hard way / smile inna yuh face but chat behind yuh back….”

Watch it here

Meanwhile, fusing contemporary reggae with elements of soul, hip-hop and dancehall, breakthrough reggae recording artist Lila Iké teams up with rising dancehall talent Skillibeng for a powerhouse remix of “Thy Will.” Both hailing from Jamaica, these two distinct vocalists continue to gain notoriety as the island’s new generation of promising stars.

The song premiered on Feb 18 via The Ebro Show on Apple Music 1 and the new video directed by Nickii Kane and shot in Kingston, Jamaica dropped on Feb. 23rd.

Watch here.