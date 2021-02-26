Marijuana News Round-Up

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 26, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Feb. 26. 2021 in 60 seconds:

Rapper Ice Cuba Now Has Jumped into the weed game with Fryday Kush.



Germany is set to become one of the largest single markets for cannabis and CBD anywhere in the world according to new research from ResearchAndMarkets.

Sales of cannabis pre-rolls surged nearly 50% last year in key recreational markets, defying expectations that the often-shared product would suffer during a global pandemic caused by a respiratory-related virus.

Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth has filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus enabling the company to raise up to $2 billion.

California-based marijuana company KushCo Holdings said it expects to net about $40 million from the sale of securities in a direct offering to investors.

The North Dakota House this week approved a bill to legalize marijuana there.

US President Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury deputy secretary,Adewale Adeyemo, was this week pressed on revising banking rules for marijuana businesses even as House Democrats seem to have abandoned, at least for now, efforts to enact the cannabis financial services reform through coronavirus relief legislation.

Caribbean Hemp Company’s Founder and CEO Gregory Ricker says the Dominican republic stands to be the largest source of the highest quality industrial hemp in the world.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Medical Marijuana, Inc. Common Stock, (MJNA); Future Farm Technologies Inc., (FFRMF) and Aphria Inc., (APHA).