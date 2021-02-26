News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 26, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Feb. 26, 2021:

The CDC says travelers should avoid all travel to these destinations: Aruba, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cuba, The Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Suriname, USVI, Puerto Rico, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The US State Department is warning all nationals to reconsider travel to St. Lucia and Grenada due to COVID-19.

Canada is warning against non essential travel to the Caribbean.

The Caribbean this week surpassed 7,600 deaths due to COVID-19.

A new app to help travelers store and manage their certifications for Covid-19 tests and vaccines is set to launch next month. The IATA Travel Pass is being developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

JetBlue had added new Caribbean flights from Newark to Antigua’s V. C. Bird International Airport; to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico’s Rafael Hernández Airport; to Haiti’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport and to the Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

And Now you can work remotely from 9 Caribbean countries. See all details on how to apply HERE