News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 24, 2021: Two more Caribbean islands have launched Remote Work Programs for high-end international workers in the pandemic, bringing the total now to 9.

Here Are All The Options And How You Can Apply

Curaçao

The new “@HOME in Curaçao” program is designed to “extend the length of stay on the island for remote workers,” and other long-stay candidates including investors.

Travelers may stay in the Dutch Caribbean country for up to six months under the program. To qualify for the @HOME in Curaçao program, Curaçao travelers must complete an online digital application form and provide materials including a copy of the applicant’s passport photo page, proof of payment for $294 in fees and international insurance including COVID-19 coverage where available. Local insurance is also available, add Curaçao government officials.

Montserrat

Montserrat has announced its Remote Workers Stamp. The 12-month, long-distance work visa will give professionals and entrepreneurs an opportunity to trade in a routine at-home workplace for black sand beaches and cultural offerings.

Application fees for the stamp are $500 for individuals and $750 for those accompanied by a maximum of three family visitors. Details are here. Candidates must show proof of full-time employment, an annual income of minimum $70,000 and up-to-date health insurance coverage.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas offers the Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) program this week.

The one-year residency permit is designed to allow professionals and students to work or study remotely from The Bahamas.

BEATS applies to those whose workplaces and classrooms have shifted from face-to-face to virtual as COVID-19 has brought unprecedented flexibility to the traditional work from home environment. With 16 islands to choose from and plenty of breathtaking views, visitors can forget about daydreaming about a tropical vacation and start living it.

The BEATS permit is valid up to 12 months from the date of issue. The total cost for individual professionals to apply for and obtain a BEATS permit is $1,025, while college students wishing to apply will be required to pay $525, inclusive of the application and permit fee.

For more information on BEATS, visit www.bahamasbeats.com. To apply to be the WFH envy of your office/classroom, visit https://portal.immigration.gov.bs/.

The Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands has Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP), an initiative designed for digital nomads looking to take advantage of the flexibility provided by remote work.

Eligible professionals and families can upgrade their home offices by choosing to live and work remotely in the Cayman Islands for up to two years through a Global Citizen Certificate.

Travelers interested in obtaining the Global Citizen Certificate are invited to apply online here. Applicants must provide a letter showing proof of employment with an entity outside of the Cayman Islands, stating position and annual salary. Minimum salary requirements are: US$100,000 for single households; US$150,000 for two person households and US$180,000 for a family with children.

Fees range from US$1,469 per annum per individual to US$500 per dependent, per annum.

Barbados

Barbados launched this option in the region first. Though it “Welcome Stamp” remote work visa is a bit pricey — $2,000, or $3,000 for a “family bundle” – the visa is good for one year but can be extended. Participants aren’t liable for Barbados income tax. And the island has some of the best internet access, health facilities and weather in the Caribbean. For more information, visit barbadoswelcomestamp.bb/visas/.

Bermuda

Bermuda is now offering a year-long residency certificate for $263. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and “demonstrate good character and not have conviction for an indictable offence.” Travelers who don’t want to spend an entire year can stay up to six months in Bermuda without a visa. For more see gov.bm/articles/one-1-year-residency-certificate-policy.

Bermuda is also set to unveil a new investment residency option this March. See more HERE

Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda also has its digital nomad residency program. The Caribbean nation said it would allow remote workers earning at least $50,000 a year to live and work there for up to two years through the program, which provides special resident status to digital nomads who can show the means to support themselves and any accompanying family members as well as whose employers are based outside of the destination. The cost for a single applicant is $1,500. The application cost for a couple is $2,000 and for a family of three or more is $3,000. See more here.

Aruba

Aruba is offering its “One Happy Workation” program, which allows US remote workers to live and work in Aruba for up to 90 days, as long as they have a US passport.

The program offers a collection of deals and discounted rates at a variety of local accommodations and free wi-fi. Get all details here.

Anguilla

Anguilla’s Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, Quincia Gumbs-Marie, said in a statement that for the first wave of visitors, the tourism board is prioritizing “longer-stay travelers” and applicants who come from countries, states, or cities “where the COVID-19 prevalence is less than 0.2%.”

Visitors can stay and work remotely on the island for up to 12 months, according to the island’s application. To stay on the island for less than three months, accepted individuals are required to pay $1,000, and a family of four is charged $1,500. Individuals who plan to stay in Anguilla for between three months and a year must pay $2,000, and the fee for a family of four is $3,000. Families of more than four will be charged an additional fee per person. Apply here.