News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 24, 2021: Invest Caribbean founder and CEO, Felicia J. Persaud, is set to unveil a 10-Point agenda for the US and CARICOM tomorrow.

Persaud will be part of the lunch time chat series that will focus on the topic: ‘Strengthening CARICOM-U.S. Relations Through Trade And Investment.’

The event is presented by The Shridath Ramphal Center, (SRC), in collaboration with the US Embassy in Barbados and the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, Barbados.

Event time is Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:30 EST/12:30 AST. Register for free HERE

As the dust settles on the new Biden-Harris Administration, questions loom as to what a trade and investment agenda for CARICOM and the US will look like going forward.

David Lewis, vice president of the D.C.-based Manchester Trade Ltd, will present on the topic while Persaud will be the discussant.

The event will be moderated by Dr. Jan Yves Remy, deputy director of the SRC.

Invest Caribbean is the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean. The company has partnered with the international project services Bespoke Division of the Barbados-based company, The Ritzury Group, to launch the service for investors seeking to invest in the country’s new medical marijuana sector, which opened officially for business in January.

The companies are currently working with middle to large operating ‘distressed’ companies that are seeking growth capital – debt and/ or equity or some form of liquidity, whether through partial sale, recapitalization or via a management buy-in (MBI) or a management buyout (MBO).

