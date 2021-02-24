News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Feb. 24, 2021: COVID-19 vaccinations across the region, tourism and the new United States administration are just some of the topics set for the two-day CARCIOM heads of government meeting, which opens today virtually.

CARICOM Heads of Government will hold their Thirty-Second Inter-Sessional Meeting, under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago today, February 24th to Feb. 25, 2021.

The heads of government are also set to examine the status of implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and any outstanding issues which need to be resolved to ensure that full benefits from the CSME are realized, a CARICOM statement said.

The CSME is regarded as critical to the region’s strategy to build economic resilience, and it is felt that the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need to accelerate the pace of the integration process.

The heads are also expected to consider recommendations from the CARICOM Commission on the Economy which was recently re-constituted and mandated to provide advice on implementable solutions to build resilience and push CARICOM economies along the path of sustainable growth and development.

Leaders will also seek to advance the regional agenda on Food and Nutrition Security, which has become increasingly challenged by a number of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic with its disruptions to productivity and access to healthy foods.

Heads of Government will deliberate on the framework for a joint Tourism Policy for CARICOM which will, among other things, seek to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region’s tourism industry and the impact of tourism-related revenue reduction on the region’s overall economic performance.

They will also deliberate on matters related to Reparations and Regional Security.