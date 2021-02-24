News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Feb. 24, 2021: A 98-year-old woman is the victim of rape in one CARICOM nation.

Guyana police said the rape occurred at the victim’s home in Corentyne, Berbice.

The woman’s caregiver told police that at 07:30 a.m. on Tuesday, she went to the home of the victim to take her out but observed that the door was opened, which is unusual.

This caused her to call out for the victim who responded that “them boys come in and beat her up and push their hand down her throat and choke her.”

The caregiver, in attending to the victim, observed that she was very traumatized. She also noticed what appeared to be blood on the victim’s clothing and bed spread.

She reported her suspicion via a call to the police after which she accompanied the victim to the Port Mourant Public Hospital – under police escort, where a medical was done.

The medical certificate confirmed the rape suspicion.

Guyana police custody said they have arrested one person and the hunt is currently underway for two other suspects as the investigation continues.