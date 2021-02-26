News Americas, RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico. Fri. Feb. 26, 2021: While many golf fans are focused on the recovery of pro-golfer, Tiger Woods, Australia’s Greg Chalmers has quietly grabbed the lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

Chalmers took the lead ahead of the US’ Tommy Gainey, who had birdied five of the last seven holes at breezy Grand Reserve for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Florida. The winner will get a spot in the PGA Championship in May but not the Masters in April.

The event is being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. Follow the scores HERE