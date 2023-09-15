News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 15, 2023: Renowned reggae icon Marcia Griffiths has graced us with a new masterpiece, and it’s nothing short of classic! Her latest album, aptly titled ‘Golden Album,’ is a musical gem produced by Kemist Music/Donsome Records, making its debut on September 8th across all digital platforms.

This stellar collection comprises 11 original tracks, with the creative input of esteemed names in the industry. The album boasts production credits from Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Clive Hunt, Donovan Germain, Marcia’s son The Kemist, and Adrian Hanson for Donsome Records.

Marcia Griffiths, whose timeless voice recently graced stages across Europe, Canada, and the Caribbean during an extensive tour, expresses that the songs on ‘Golden Album’ mirror her sentiments as she continues her musical journey.

“Music knows no age boundaries. I’ll continue to sing for as long as I live…the message remains, and I’ll keep spreading it,” she passionately affirms.

‘Golden Album’ has already unveiled two captivating singles: ‘Let’s Talk About Music’ and ‘Beer And A Girl,’ both expertly produced by Donovan Germain, with whom Marcia shares a long-standing and fruitful partnership.

Other notable tracks include ‘That Part of Me,’ produced by Damian Marley, ‘Slide’ directed by Clive Hunt and written by Omi of ‘Cheerleader’ fame, and ‘Time Away,’ a collaborative effort with Turbulence, all beautifully crafted by Adrian Hanson. The Kemist showcases his talent alongside his mother on ‘Dont Say Nuttin,’ adding to the album’s brilliance.

Notably, Germany’s Silly Walks Discotheque, renowned for producing Chronixx’s chart-topping hit ‘Smile Jamaica,’ takes the helm for ‘Holding You Close.’

‘Golden Album’ graced the music scene just six days before Marcia embarked on an exciting five-city tour of Japan, where she will serenade fans with the enchanting melodies from her latest creation. After a five-year hiatus, she is set to mesmerize audiences in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagasaki, Nagoya, and Hiroshima.

In October, the reggae legend will return to Jamaica, where she will be honored with the prestigious Order of Jamaica, the fourth-highest honor bestowed by her homeland.

‘Golden Album’ is now available worldwide on all major distribution platforms, brought to you by RhythmZZ Digital Distribution.