News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 15, 2023: Eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Stephen Marley, has just released his highly anticipated album, Old Soul, marking his first full-length project in over seven years. The album is now available on all major streaming platforms through Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. Old Soul showcases a star-studded lineup of special guest appearances, including Bob Weir, Eric Clapton, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr.Gong” Marley, Buju Banton, and Slightly Stoopid.

The album, available in CD, standard 2LP black vinyl, and a limited-edition double LP vinyl in translucent yellow and green, is set to be released on December 1st, with pre-orders currently open.

Old Soul features the latest single, “Winding Roads,” which features Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead and singer/songwriter Jack Johnson. This song serves as the album’s closing track, blending soulful vocals and guitars from Marley, Weir, and Johnson.

Previously released singles include “Old Soul” and “Cool As The Breeze.” The retrospective music video for the title track, “Old Soul,” provides a glimpse into Marley’s personal journey, touching on his lineage and early years, ultimately promoting mental freedom and unity.

The album was conceived during the COVID lockdown when Stephen Marley set up a studio on a remote family farm in Florida. The album’s sound, rooted in stripped-down instrumentation comprising binghi drums, bass, acoustic guitar, and flute, was born out of nightly jam sessions on the farm.

Old Soul explores a diverse musical palette, with each special guest contributing to the album’s spiritual journey. From heartfelt tributes to songs that defy categorization, Stephen Marley invites listeners to embrace the music’s multifaceted nature.

As part of the album’s release celebration, Stephen Marley has embarked on the ambitious Old Soul Tour Unplugged 2023, which includes a stop at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC, on September 16th, and concludes at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA, on October 22nd.

Track Listing for “Old Soul”

Don’t You Believe

Cool As The Breeze

Cast The First Stone – Feat. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Thanks We Get (Do Fi Dem) – Feat. Buju Banton

Don’t Let Me Down

Georgia On My Mind

Let The Children Play

Old Soul

There’s A Reward – Feat. Ziggy Marley

This Time

These Foolish Things (Reminds Me Of You)

I Shot The Sheriff – Feat. Eric Clapton

Standing In Love – Feat. Slightly Stoopid

Winding Roads – Feat. Jack Johnson and Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros.