News Americas, PROVIDENCE, Guyana, Fri. Sept. 15, 2023: The Saint Lucia Kings secured their spot in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoffs with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and chose to bat, a decision that ultimately didn’t pay off as their innings struggled until the final five overs. Despite some late power hitting, the Amazon Warriors could only manage a total of 167-5, which seemed below par initially.

Colin Munro of St Lucia Kings bats during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium on September 14, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

A chance for a catch falls short of Matthew Nandu of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium on September 14, 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Saint Lucia Kings confirmed this by successfully chasing down the target of 168 runs, doing so with 15 balls to spare.

The Amazon Warriors had a slow start, with Matthew Nandu being run out for three within the PowerPlay, leaving them at 35-1 after the initial six overs. The CPL’s leading run-scorer, Saim Ayub, was dismissed for 16 in the ninth over, with the score at 50-2.

However, Shai Hope and Azam Khan, followed by Khan and Shimron Hetmyer, contributed to rebuilding the innings. Late fireworks from Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd boosted the total, adding 72 runs in the final five overs to set the Kings a target of 168.

The Kings made light work of the chase, with Colin Munro and Bhanuka Rajapaksa forming a destructive partnership of 132 runs from 82 balls. Rajapaksa was dismissed for 86, and Munro followed shortly after for 55, but the job was already done. Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza finished the chase with three overs to spare.

This victory secures the Kings’ place in the playoffs with one game remaining.

Final Scores: Saint Lucia Kings 170-3 (Rajapaksa 86, Munro 55; Shepherd 1-15, Tahir 1-34) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 167-5 (Khan 40, Hope 38; Joseph 2-31, Raza 1-14) by seven wickets.