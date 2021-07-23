By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 23, 2021: The search is on for a lead actor who can play the role of Jamaican-born reggae legend, Robert Nesta Bob Marley.

KBC Talent is casting currently for the Paramount Pictures biopic of Marley.

The ideal candidate must be a male, black or mixed heritage actor in their 30’s who can sing and speak Jamaican patois.

If you feel you meet the qualifications, email [email protected] a recent headshot, a full length photo and a 1-2 minute personal bio that includes your name, age, phone number and acting experience.

KBC says shortlisted applicants will be invited to an audition.

The biopic will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who also directed the Will Smith film King Richard, which is an upcoming movie about Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Robert Teitel will also produce the feature that will focus on the life and career of the famed Jamaican singer, one of the pioneering voices of reggae.

Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley will produce on behalf of Tuff Gong.

Bob Marley died of cancer in May 1981 at the young age of 36, just three years after doctors found a malignant melanoma under the nail of one of his toes. His impact on music during his short lifetime is undeniable, releasing hit songs like “No Woman No Cry,” “Get Up Stand Up,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “One Love,” “Redemption Song” and “Jammin.”