By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Fri. July 23, 2021: Pakistan’s cricket squad have already touched down in the Caribbean ahead of their July 27th opening match with the West Indies Cricket team.

The Pakistanis arrival come as Cricket West Indies was forced to can the second One Day International Thursday in Barbados after a member of the West Indies staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirmation of the suspension came straight after the toss, with both teams promptly making their way back to their respective dressing rooms.

All personnel are currently isolating pending COVID test results.

The teams have stayed on separate floors of their hotels during the tour but they shared the same charter plane from Saint Lucia to Barbados last Saturday, Cricket Australia’s website.

Australia beat West Indies by 133 runs in the rain-hit first one-day international in Barbados on Tuesday.

Pakistan Vs. The West Indies

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies will begin with the first of the five-match T20I series to be held on July 27.

The first two games of the series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados before the bandwagon moves to Guyana for the last three T20Is.

The two-match Test series will follow the T20I series. Sabina Park in Jamaica will host both these games.

The Pakistan cricket team members have tested negative for coronavirus, after arriving in West Indies to play the series against the hosts.

The Pakistani squad members will resume training today.

The match-line-up is as follows:

July 27, 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (Time: 08:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL)

July 28, 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (Time: 08:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL)

July 31, 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana (Time: 08:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL)

Aug 1, 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies, 4th T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana (Time: 08:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL)

Aug 3, 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies, 5th T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana (Time: 08:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL)

Aug 12-16, 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (Time: 7:30 PM IST, 02:00 PM GMT, 09:00 AM LOCAL)

Aug 20-24, 2021

Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (Time: 7:30 PM IST, 02:00 PM GMT, 09:00 AM LOCAL).