News Americas, PHILADELPHIA, PA, Mon. April 22, 2024: In a groundbreaking move, reggae and dancehall music will grace the Franklin Field stadium at the University of Penn for the first time in the 128-year history of the Penn Relay Carnival. This momentous occasion will unfold on Saturday, April 27, during the ‘TJB30 Pop Up Vibes’ event immediately following the Championships of America High School boys 4×400 meters final.

Irwine Clare Sn, of TJB receiving a proclamation from Jamaica’s Consul General (CG) in New York, Mrs Alsion Wilson. Looking on is Karen Wilson-Robinson Esq (R), co-chair of TJB.

Jamaican reggae singer Chris Martin, a Team Jamaica Bickle, (TJB), Ambassador, will take the stage at 6 pm, adding a vibrant musical dimension to the iconic sporting event. The Penn Relays Carnival, renowned as the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States, has traditionally welcomed Jamaican high-school teams, drawing fervent support from across the diaspora.

Singer Chris Martin

The inclusion of reggae within the stadium is the result of a collaborative effort between the University of Pennsylvania, Team Jamaica Bickle, and its stakeholders. Irwine Clare, Sr., CEO of TJB, expressed excitement about this historic milestone, emphasizing its significance in promoting Brand Jamaica and the Caribbean.

The Jamaica Consul General in New York, Mrs. Alsion Wilson, played a pivotal role in realizing the ‘TJB30 Pop Up Vibes’ event, securing sponsorship from Reggae Sumfest to support the initiative. Consul General Wilson highlighted the synergy between reggae music and Jamaican athletics, underscoring their role as cultural ambassadors on the global stage.

Prior to Chris Martin’s performance, DJ Roy of Road International will set the stage with a dynamic selection of reggae, dancehall, ska, rocksteady, and soca hits spanning several decades.

For the past three decades, Team Jamaica Bickle has been instrumental in fostering engagement and support for Jamaican athletes at the Penn Relays Carnival. The organization’s enduring commitment has cultivated a network of volunteers and supporters from Jamaica and the Caribbean diaspora.

As the anticipation builds for this historic event, gratitude is extended to Scott Ward, Executive Vice President of the University of Penn, Reggae Sumfest, VP Records, Consul General Alsion Wilson, Jamaican Dave, and Hypa Sounds for their invaluable contributions.