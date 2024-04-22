News Americas, GEORGE TOWN, Cayman, Mon. April 22, 2023: Cayman InStyle Fashion Week lit up Grand Cayman with a dazzling display of fashion, art, and music over the weekend.

Sponsored by The Fashion Life Tour and InnaStar, the event showcased the latest trends and talents in the industry. Models graced the catwalk in stunning designs, while artists and musicians added to the vibrant atmosphere. Attendees were treated to a sensory feast, experiencing the best of Cayman’s creative scene. The event marked a celebration of style, innovation, and cultural exchange, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

See the models from the event below.

Young models during a fashion show at the Cayman InStyle Fashion Week presents A Weekend of Fashion, Art & Music sponsored by The Fashion Life Tour and InnaStar on April 20, 2024 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. (Photo by Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for Cayman InStyle Fashion Week)

Model on catwalk with designer D-Marsh at fashion show at the Cayman InStyle Fashion Week Presents A Weekend Of Fashion, Art & Music Sponsored By The Fashion Life Tour And InnaStar on April 20, 2024 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. (Photo by Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for Cayman InStyle Fashion Week)

