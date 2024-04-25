News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 25, 2024: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has been named as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29, 2024. Bolt’s appointment adds to the anticipation surrounding the tournament, which promises to be the biggest cricket carnival ever seen, inspiring a new generation of fans.

Call him ICC Cricket Ambassador Bolt!

Bolt’s global appeal, coupled with his extraordinary athletic achievements and ability to transcend boundaries, makes him a natural fit for the prestigious role of ambassador. Renowned for his record-breaking performances at the Olympic Games, Bolt’s journey to worldwide stardom began with his historic ‘Triple-Triple’ feat at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

As an ambassador, Bolt will play a pivotal role in promoting the event, starting with an appearance in the official anthem music video alongside acclaimed artists Sean Paul and Kes. He will also attend T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies and participate in fan engagement events aimed at promoting cricket in the United States.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Bolt emphasized the special place cricket holds in Caribbean culture and his excitement for the growth of the sport globally. He highlighted the significance of cricket’s expansion into the American market, noting the immense potential it holds, particularly in light of the sport’s inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028. “I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally,” he said.

ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice, hailed Bolt as a global icon and expressed delight in having him on board as an ambassador. Allardice noted Bolt’s passion for cricket and his energetic personality as valuable assets that will enhance the T20 World Cup experience for fans.

“Usain Bolt is a global icon, we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 to engage with a new generation of fans. His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role. Alongside his world record breaking achievements and energetic personality, he will add another exciting element to the World Cup,” said Allardice.

With Bolt’s presence adding an extra dimension of excitement, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be action-packed. Fans can anticipate witnessing the world’s best teams compete for glory, with the tournament’s opening match featuring co-hosts USA taking on Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas on June 1. For match fixtures, tickets, and hospitality packages, visit tickets.t20worldcup.com.