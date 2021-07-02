By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 2, 2021: A top reggae singer has dropped a new ‘heartbreak’ tune

Jamaican reggae singer Tarrus Riley has released ‘Heartbreak Anniversary!,’ a cover of the popular original by R&B singer Giveon.

The reggae version was produced by Kareem Burrell and Dean Fraser for XTM Nation. The smash hit contemporary R&B song is currently tracking at 375 million streams on Spotify and showcases Riley’s love for singing melodies. The music video was filmed in Kingston with creative direction from Remus and video director African Kid; production by Romeich Entertainment.

Riley’s history with reggae versions and ballads including classic hits like “Superman,” “Human Nature,” “Stay With You,” and “She’s Royal” leaves anticipation high.

Fostering his signature sound, “Heartbreak Anniversary,” showcases the artists musicianship with the songs rootsy-Reggae vibe that adds a slight Lover’s Rock feel.

To compliment the release of “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Riley and his team conceptualized and shot a crispy video set to be released today, Friday, July 2nd.

The well-produced visual sees Riley serenade a group of female fans in the cool hills of St Andrew, at Kingston Dub Club. It begins with a narrative that isn’t very far from the actual story of the song, and then blossoms into a mini video concert with an all-female audience.

Catch the song HERE