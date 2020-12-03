By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 3, 2020: Bajan star Rihanna has reportedly gone back to her “roots” so to speak in her love life.

The star, who split from her billionaire ex-boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel in January, is now reportedly dating Barbados roots rapper and songwriter, A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Mayers was in Harlem, New York and his father is from Barbados.

Rihanna and Rocky first sparked dating rumors in January and sources has claimed then that they were just friends. But this week, People Magazine confirmed the two are now officially dating.

The news comes after the New York Post’s Page Six reported that the couple — both 32 — was spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.