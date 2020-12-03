News Americas, ATLANTA, GA, Thurs. Dec. 3, 2020: The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says it is still investigating a fatal shooting involving a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy and a black man and national of Bermuda.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 outside the home of Alonzo Landy in Fayetteville, Georgia. Landy is the latest black man killed by police in the US in the era of Black Lives Matter.

Landy, a veteran, reportedly called 911 advising that he was telling people to get out of his head and was shooting rabbits. During the phone call, 911 dispatch heard numerous gunshots, and then Landy advised he was barricaded in his house.

Deputies went to his home just after 3 p.m. and they began a negotiation. But at approximately 5:12 p.m., Landy reportedly exited his residence and began firing an assault rifle at the deputies.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned fire, striking Landy multiple times. Landy was transported by EMS to Piedmont Fayette Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His father, Arnold Landy, a former tv cameraman in Bermuda. He told ZBM TV that his son was a veteran who had been left “changed” by his war experiences.