News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 20, 2023: Sixty five albums have submitted entries to the Recording Academy to be considered for Best Reggae Album category in next year’s Grammys. However, this was down from 67 last year and 125 the previous year, World Music View reports.
As of October 11, final-round voting for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards is underway.
The 65 entries are as follows:
Right Right Time – Johnny Osbourne
Bad Juvi Mixtape – Pablo YG
Ah Mi Yard – Perfect Giddimani
Destiny – Lee “Scratch” Perry & Bob Riddim
I Give You Love – Mykal Rose
Windrush Baby – Aleighcia Scott & Rorystonelove
Root – Shavarr
Rude Gyalaxy – Shevvy
Shakespeare – The Bassman Sly, Robbie & The Team Taxi
Black Man Time – Richie Spice
Spirits Eat Music – Sundub
Power – Chris Thomas The Ceo
Clarks A Clarks – Jah Thomas
4:14 – Valiant
Jamaica Festival Song 2023 Competition – Various Artists
Legends Of Jamaica, Vol 1: A Tribute To Ska – Various Artists
1 Rifle Riddim – Various Artists
Tropical House Cruise To Jamaica (The Asian Edition) – Various Artists
We Remember Bob Andy – Various Artists
Pacific Coast Reggae – Clint Warren
22 – Yaksta
Golden Spoon – Maroon Yasus Afari
Glory – Akae Beka
Destiny – Alborosie
Pop Punk Goes Reggae Vol. 1 – Nathan Aurora
Bread & Butter – Anthony B
Shellshock – Ballyhoo!
Born For Greatness – Buju Banton
Undercover – Bead N Bone
Simma – Beenie Man
No Excuses – Charly Black
On A Mission – Blvk H3ro
Firm And Strong – Brotha George
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 – Collie Buddz
Time & Color – Bulby York
No Destroyer – Burning Spear
Vers(E) – David Cairol
Celebration – Common Kings
Happy Hour In Dub – Hollie Cook
Long Way Home – DMP
Rocksteady – Corbin Dooley
Dandy Shandy – Earthkry
Ziggy Stardub – Easy Star All-Stars
Pleasure Point – The Expendables
Ready For Battle – Marcus Gad
Mad World – Gentleman
Love In Time – Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad
Riddim Full Of Culture – Green Lion Crew
Golden – Marcia Griffiths
Dreaming From An Iron Gate – Groundation & Brain Damage
Boots Rock Reggae, Vol. 1 – Cas Haley
Charka – Hempress Sativa
444 – Honorebel
Dancehall Gift – I-Octane
Undeniable – Jah Cure
Pleasant Place – Jahmali
Vintage Reggae – Jonfx
Kingston To Cali – Aza Lineage
Echo Mountain High – Long Beach Dub Allstars
Colors Of Royal – Julian Marley & Antaeus
Twelve – Mc Norman
No Love – Byron Messia
Havana Meets Kingston In Dub – Mista Savona & Gaudi
New Born – Norrac
Jah Love Surround Me – Zamunda