News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 20, 2023: Sixty five albums have submitted entries to the Recording Academy to be considered for Best Reggae Album category in next year’s Grammys. However, this was down from 67 last year and 125 the previous year, World Music View reports.

As of October 11, final-round voting for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards is underway.

The 65 entries are as follows:

Right Right Time – Johnny Osbourne

Bad Juvi Mixtape – Pablo YG

Ah Mi Yard – Perfect Giddimani

Destiny – Lee “Scratch” Perry & Bob Riddim

I Give You Love – Mykal Rose

Windrush Baby – Aleighcia Scott & Rorystonelove

Root – Shavarr

Rude Gyalaxy – Shevvy

Shakespeare – The Bassman Sly, Robbie & The Team Taxi

Black Man Time – Richie Spice

Spirits Eat Music – Sundub

Power – Chris Thomas The Ceo

Clarks A Clarks – Jah Thomas

4:14 – Valiant

Jamaica Festival Song 2023 Competition – Various Artists

Legends Of Jamaica, Vol 1: A Tribute To Ska – Various Artists

1 Rifle Riddim – Various Artists

Tropical House Cruise To Jamaica (The Asian Edition) – Various Artists

We Remember Bob Andy – Various Artists

Pacific Coast Reggae – Clint Warren

22 – Yaksta

Golden Spoon – Maroon Yasus Afari

Glory – Akae Beka

Destiny – Alborosie

Pop Punk Goes Reggae Vol. 1 – Nathan Aurora

Bread & Butter – Anthony B

Shellshock – Ballyhoo!

Born For Greatness – Buju Banton

Undercover – Bead N Bone

Simma – Beenie Man

No Excuses – Charly Black

On A Mission – Blvk H3ro

Firm And Strong – Brotha George

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 – Collie Buddz

Time & Color – Bulby York

No Destroyer – Burning Spear

Vers(E) – David Cairol

Celebration – Common Kings

Happy Hour In Dub – Hollie Cook

Long Way Home – DMP

Rocksteady – Corbin Dooley

Dandy Shandy – Earthkry

Ziggy Stardub – Easy Star All-Stars

Pleasure Point – The Expendables

Ready For Battle – Marcus Gad

Mad World – Gentleman

Love In Time – Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Riddim Full Of Culture – Green Lion Crew

Golden – Marcia Griffiths

Dreaming From An Iron Gate – Groundation & Brain Damage

Boots Rock Reggae, Vol. 1 – Cas Haley

Charka – Hempress Sativa

444 – Honorebel

Dancehall Gift – I-Octane

Undeniable – Jah Cure

Pleasant Place – Jahmali

Vintage Reggae – Jonfx

Kingston To Cali – Aza Lineage

Echo Mountain High – Long Beach Dub Allstars

Colors Of Royal – Julian Marley & Antaeus

Twelve – Mc Norman

No Love – Byron Messia

Havana Meets Kingston In Dub – Mista Savona & Gaudi

New Born – Norrac

Jah Love Surround Me – Zamunda