News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 20, 2023: Get ready for Cricket in the Olympics.

The sport returns to the Summer Olympics in 2028 after an absence of 128 years. The proposal received approval during the IOC Session in Mumbai on Monday, with just two delegates voting against the inclusion of these new events.

This marks the return of cricket to the Olympics with both men’s and women’s T20 tournaments featuring six teams.

“After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage,” former India captain Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “This marks the dawn of a new era for cricket as it will be a golden opportunity to foster inclusivity and showcase new talent from emerging cricketing nations. A start of something truly special!”

“Our beautiful game of cricket has a rich heritage and diverse international following,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the world’s top-ranked one-day international batsman. “It has the potential to enhance the spirit of Olympics even further. Cricket in the Olympics will inspire new generation, athletes and fans around the globe.”

Cricket was last played at the Olympics in 1900, but the game is played at other multi-sport events like the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. It is likely to be retained for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, which will be held in cricket-loving Australia.

“Players will get the chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal and be part of the games, which will be so special,” said Mithali Raj, a former India women’s cricket team captain. “It’s also a chance for more fans around the world to enjoy our fantastic sport.”

For the last two years, the International Cricket Council has been working extensively with the IOC for inclusion at the Los Angeles Games. The 2028 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad, and commonly known as Los Angeles 2028 or LA28, is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 30, 2028, in and around Los Angeles, California.

Also added are squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse, and flag football. Lacrosse will be a medal sport at the Olympics for the first time since 1908, while baseball has made several appearances in previous Olympic Games.