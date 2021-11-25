By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 25, 2021: The nominees for the Reggae Grammy’s are in and the big question now is who will take home the coveted award next January?

Will it be Spice, Sean Paul, Etana, Jesse Royal, Gramps Morgan or Soja?

Spice has been nominated for for her Album 10; Paul for Live N Livin; Etana for Pajoma; Royal, for Royal; Morgan, for Positive Vibration and American band Soja, for Beauty in the Silence. No Marley’s are among the nominees this year.

Final round voting will take place between December 6, 2021 and January 5, 2022. The Grammy Awards ceremony will return live to the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31, 2022 and will be aired live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.