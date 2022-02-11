News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 11, 2022: It’s almost time for Super Bowl LVI 2022 on Feb. 13th. Here’s a unique recipe to try this Sunday.

Fish Sliders and Pineapple Slaw

Ingredients

4 (6-oz) firm, white fish fillets (such as mahi, swordfish, or tilapia)

½ bunch fresh cilantro

5 green onions

1 fresh jalapeño pepper

1 peeled and cored fresh pineapple

1 grapefruit

1 (16 oz) bag shredded coleslaw mix

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ cup hot (or mild) banana pepper rings

3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise

8 potato (or dinner) rolls

Prep

Steps

Thaw fish (if needed).

Chop finely: cilantro (1/2 cup), green onions (1/2 cup), jalapeño (remove seeds and membrane if desired), and pineapple.

Squeeze grapefruit for juice (1/2 cup).

Place in large bowl: grapefruit juice, coleslaw mix, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, pineapple, and salt; toss to combine.

Cut fish into 8 equal pieces; coat with seasoning (wash hands).

Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Pour oil in pan, then add fish; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until browned and flesh is opaque and flakes easily.

Drain banana peppers.

Spread mayonnaise evenly on bottom halves of rolls; top each with fish, 1/3 cup slaw, banana peppers, and top half of roll. Serve with remaining slaw on the side.

Always check fish for bones and cook to an internal temperature of 145°F.

*Publix.com Aprons Recipes