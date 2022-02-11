News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 11, 2022: It’s almost time for Super Bowl LVI 2022 on Feb. 13th. Here’s a unique recipe to try this Sunday.
Fish Sliders and Pineapple Slaw
Ingredients
4 (6-oz) firm, white fish fillets (such as mahi, swordfish, or tilapia)
½ bunch fresh cilantro
5 green onions
1 fresh jalapeño pepper
1 peeled and cored fresh pineapple
1 grapefruit
1 (16 oz) bag shredded coleslaw mix
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon canola oil
½ cup hot (or mild) banana pepper rings
3 tablespoons reduced-fat mayonnaise
8 potato (or dinner) rolls
Prep
Steps
Thaw fish (if needed).
Chop finely: cilantro (1/2 cup), green onions (1/2 cup), jalapeño (remove seeds and membrane if desired), and pineapple.
Squeeze grapefruit for juice (1/2 cup).
Place in large bowl: grapefruit juice, coleslaw mix, cilantro, green onions, jalapeños, pineapple, and salt; toss to combine.
Cut fish into 8 equal pieces; coat with seasoning (wash hands).
Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Pour oil in pan, then add fish; cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until browned and flesh is opaque and flakes easily.
Drain banana peppers.
Spread mayonnaise evenly on bottom halves of rolls; top each with fish, 1/3 cup slaw, banana peppers, and top half of roll. Serve with remaining slaw on the side.
Always check fish for bones and cook to an internal temperature of 145°F.
*Publix.com Aprons Recipes