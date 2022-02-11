By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Feb. 11, 2022: Get ready for robotic dogs at the US southern borders.

Yes, you read that correctly. In Biden’s America, the lassoing horse riding agents went out with 2021 as the administration gears up to set robotic dogs loose on immigrants.

So appalling is the plan that The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday, Feb. 3rd, called it “a civil liberties disaster in the making.”

“The government must retract this dangerous proposal, and the Biden administration must put the brakes on our country’s slide into an anti-immigrant dystopia,” the advocacy group said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), for its part said people should not be “surprised if in the future we see robot ‘Fido’ out in the field, walking side-by-side with [CBP] personnel.”

The DHS said last week that its research and development arm had offered border guards “a helping hand (or ‘paw’)” to work to “force-multiply” patrols.

“Due to the demands of the region, adding quadruped mechanical reinforcements is a smart use of resources,” the DHS said in a blog post.

According to the UK Guardian report, “The unarmed 100 pound, 4-legged robots will be able to walk on natural and human-built terrain.”

The robots were tested in El Paso, Texas, on the international border and in Virginia. “In a desert area, the dogs were programmed to go on simulated sentry duty,” DHS said.

It suggested that the bulky metal robots could even be used “as cover” for border guards.

“Just like anywhere else, you have your standard criminal behavior, but along the border you can also have human smuggling, drug smuggling, as well as smuggling of other contraband – including firearms or even potentially, [weapons of mass destruction],” agent Brett Becker, of the US Customs and Border Protection, (CBP) innovation team, was quoted as saying.

Wow!

Just when you thought we had seen it all with Donald children in cages, along comes the Biden administration, with its daughter of immigrants veep, with horse riding agents throwing out lassos at black immigrants and now robotic dogs.

The mere idea of dogs in Black History Month brings back horrible and bitter memories of dogs being let loose by racist white police on blacks in the fight for civil rights in 1963.

It is appalling and makes me sick to my stomach that in 2022, a Democratic administration that won the office based largely on the votes of Blacks and immigrants, would think such a plan was ok.

It is also why I have no hesitation in supporting another Day Without Immigrants. All immigrants need to support the day this year on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

“Valentine’s Day is one of the days with the most economic activity in the whole year,” immigrant advocate and influencer Carlos Eduardo Espina says. “But underneath all the celebrations are millions of documented and undocumented immigrants that sustain the economy. Yet, these same immigrants continue to be mistreated and denied a path to permanent legal status.”

“Hell yeah,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) when asked about the initiative by Latino Rebels on Wednesday. “Strikes, general strikes, whatever it takes for people to realize the value of immigrant labor. I mean, you take a date to a nice restaurant, who do you think is making the food? Who do you think has the hands that feed us? I support any sort of action or efforts that our immigrant community and those who stand in solidarity with them are committing to highlight the necessity that they have in our system.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) echoed Ocasio-Cortez sentiments. “That’s really great,” she said. “Excellent initiative!”

Let’s make it happen and send a clear message that using immigrants for their votes and then discarding them will not be tolerated by any administration – not ever!

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow