Bacardi has launched a brand-new spiced rum flavor, that is perfect with Caribbean dishes and cuisine.

Bacardi’s new flavor is the brand’s first ever premium aged rum, Caribbean Spiced, that combines the unique sweetness and floral notes of coconut blossom and juicy pineapple with cinnamon, vanilla, and the subtle oaky char from the barrel the rum is aged in.

Cocktail lovers can expect to be delighted with notes of caramelised pineapple and lightly toasted coconut – a feast for the palate that will transport you to the tropics with every single sip.

With versatility at its core, Caribbean Spiced is made for mixing, but is equally delicious sipped neat over ice. Whether it’s elevating a refreshing rum and cola, adding a twist to a classic with a zesty Coco Daiquiri or shaken up in a Caribbean Colada – rich with the flavours of cinnamon and pineapple, it’s set to bring the sunshine to any occasion and will be a hit with friends and family.

Bacardi has shared the recipe for their Caribbean Colada and we can’t wait to make it.

Caribbean Colada



Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced

50ml Pineapple juice

25ml Coco Real

5ml Cinnamon syrup

2 Pineapple leaves

Coconut shavings

A sprinkle of cinnamon to garnish

Method:

Combine the rum, pineapple juice, Coco Real, cinnamon syrup and plenty of ice into a shaker.

Shake vigorously until the shaker looks frosted

Strain over crushed ice and garnish with pineapple leaves, coconut shavings and a sprinkle of cinnamon.



BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced (700ML) has a 40% ABV and is currently available to purchase from Amazon.