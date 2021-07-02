caribbean-food

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 2, 2021: It’s the end of Caribbean American Heritage Month and days into Black Restaurant Week across the country as several Caribbean restaurants also are part of the nation-wide campaign. Here are some you can order from this Independence Weekend.
ARIZONA
Ocean Blue Caribbean Restaurant & Bar – 6140 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, Arizona
CALIFORNIA
Cocobreeze Caribbean Restaurant and Vegan Bakery – 2370 High St, Oakland, California
GEORGIA
A Taste Of The Island – 3435 Roosevelt Hwy, South Fulton, Georgia
KENTUCKY
Open Caribbean Kitchen LLC, – 4735 Poplar Level Rd, Watterson Park , Kentucky
ORLANDO, FL
Kalalou Caribbean – 5160 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl
Ali’s Roti Shop – 303 S State Road 7, Plantation , Florida
NY, NY
Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine – 371 W 46th St, New York, New York
QUEENS, NY
Foreverjerk – 145-94 Guy R Brewer Blvd, Queens, New York
BROOKLYN, NY
Lila Café – 911 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, New York
NEW JERSEY
Freetown Road Project – 640 Newark Ave, Jersey City, New Jersey
NORTH CAROLINA
Boricua Soul – 705 Willard St, Durham, North Carolina
PENNSYLVANIA
Imperial Caribbean & Seafood Restaurant
725 N 42nd St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
HOUSTON, Texas
Island1515 Kitchen & Rhum Bar – 1515 Pease St, Houston, Texas
TENNESSEE
Riddim N Spice – 2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville, Tennessee.