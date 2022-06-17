By Chef Winston Williams

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 17, 2022: It’s the 16th annual Caribbean American Heritage Month. Here is a recipe that will have you cooking like a pro this CAHM. It’s conch fritters with a dipping sauce.

Ingredients

1 quart oil for frying

1/2 Scotch bonnet pepper

1/2 cup Spanish onion, chopped

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped

3 cloves garlic

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 lb ground conch

1 tsp fresh thyme

3 tbsp chopped parsley

2 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 1/2 cup all-purpose fl our

3/4 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

Steps

Heat the oil in a large pot or deep fryer to 350°F. To the bowl of a food processor, add all peppers, garlic, onions, and celery; pulse quickly 10–15 times.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add conch, thyme, and parsley to bowl; combine well. In a separate small bowl, combine milk and eggs. Add milk-egg mixture to conch mixture, combine well. Combine fl our, baking powder, and salt separately (dry mix). Fold the dry mix into the conch mixture to form the batter. Using a tablespoon, drop the batter into the hot oil and fry until golden brown.

For Dipping Sauce, combine

1/2 cup ketchup

1 1/2 tbsp lime juice

1 1/2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp hot sauce

1 tsp lemon pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

*Recipe from Publix Aprons Recipe

