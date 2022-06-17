Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 17, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, June 17, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

NBA forward Montrezl Harrell faces felony drug trafficking charges after Kentucky state troopers discovered three pounds of cannabis in a vehicle he was driving last month.

A farming community in Lampang, Thailand has been feeding its chickens cannabis and claims this new feeding regime has improved the quality of meat and eggs. Farmers opted for marijuana after their brood was found to be suffering from avian bronchitis despite being injected with antibiotics.

A top court in Brazil this week authorized three patients to grow cannabis for medical treatment, a decision that is likely to be applied nationwide in similar cases.

The German government is setting in motion plans to legalize the sale of cannabis for recreational purposes, aiming to have legislation ready later this year.

Kaya Group, the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Rich and Ruthless to launch its brand, Jamaican roots herbs in the California market.

Senate Democrats are eyeing a cannabis banking bill that has bipartisan support as a potential vehicle for long-sought restorative justice measures. Prominent Democrats have been pushing to pass the SAFE Banking Act, which would enable legally operating cannabis firms to use banking services, as part of a larger China competition package being conferenced in both the House and Senate.

Materia Malta, a leading medical cannabis distributor in Europe, has shipped Malta’s first international cannabis export to Germany.

Leafly’s annual Strains of Summer for 2022 is in and includes new crosses of all-stars like Wedding Cake (Dream Cake) and Runtz (Red Bullz, Apple Tartz).

And three marijuana stocks to Watch are: Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CNSX:CURLF), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC).