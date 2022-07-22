News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 22, 2022: Media powerhouses Mona Scott-Young, creator of the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, and Angela Yee, from the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club will compete in a 30-minute cooking challenge on Sunday July 31st, 2022, at The Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival in New York at Roy Wilkins Park.

Media powerhouses Mona Scott-Young, creator of the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, l., and Angela Yee, from the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, r.

The “Cook-Off” competition will begin at 4 pm under the culinary pavilion tent. Mona and Angela will each be given a basket of ingredients, to prepare a dish seasoned with Caribbean spices and sauces provided by Grace Foods. The dishes will be judged by a panel of celebrity chefs on presentation and taste. The winner of the challenge will receive the event’s coveted Dutch Pot trophy and, of course, bragging rights.

The Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival is a food and music event highlighting the island’s famous Jerk cuisine and celebrating its 10th anniversary. Several celebrity chefs who have been friends and supporters of the festival over the years, such as Chef Ron Duprat, best known as a top competitor on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef,” Iron Chef America, Bar Rescue, and Beat Bobby Flay on Food Network, will be appearing in the Culinary Pavilion. Joining Chef Duprat is Chef Andre Fowles, a Jamaican-born chef based in New York City and a three-time Food Network “Chopped” champion.