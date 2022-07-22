By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 22, 2022: Top Jamaican athleteShericka Jackson has created history at the World Championships, breaking the women’s 200-m finals record.

Jackson set a new national and championship record in a time of 21.45 seconds, to claim gold and bragging rights over compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who had to settle for silver this time around in a time of 21.81 seconds. England’s Dina Asher-Smith was third at 22.02.

The Jamaican’s win means she is now only the second fastest woman of all-time behind only American Florence Griffith-Joyner. Joyner’s world record time of 21.34 seconds was established at the 1988 Summer Olympics.

“First gold medal, national record, personal best and a championship,” Jackson, 28, said. “I’m so grateful.”