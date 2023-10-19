News Americas, Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Fri. Oct. 19, 2023:The British Virgin Islands is gearing up for the highly anticipated Anegada Lobster Festival, set to take place from November 24th to 26th, 2023, on the idyllic island of Anegada. Celebrating its 11th year, the festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering a seamless and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Director of Tourism for the British Virgin Islands, Clive McCoy, expressed excitement about this year’s festival and extended a warm invitation to all patrons. He announced the forthcoming release of a “flapbook,” a comprehensive guide to the Lobster Festival, which will include maps, accommodation options, transportation details, attraction listings, restaurant menus, and safety reminders.

One of the exciting new additions to the festival is a Family Fun Day at the Anegada Recreation Grounds, presented by the VI Recreation Trust. This family-friendly event, scheduled for November 25th and 26th, will feature water slides, pools, bounce houses, and concession stands. It aims to entertain not only the festival’s young visitors but also provide a weekend of fun activities for the children of Anegada. Other enhancements include live music performances by the local band Too Smooth, a warm welcome by entertainers at the ferry dock, the Party Cycle, and the Party Bus, offering shuttle services and excursions.

To ensure convenient transportation for guests, the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission (BVITBFC) will oversee transportation services with an efficient schedule and routing system. Taxis will also be available for private transfers.

The festival officially commences on November 24th, shortly after the US Thanksgiving Day holiday, with an evening of food and entertainment at selected island restaurants. This year, a record twelve restaurants on Anegada are excited to welcome festivalgoers, each offering a $10 lobster sampler in addition to their regular menus. The participating restaurants include newcomers Lil Bit and KG’s Café, along with returning favorites such as Anegada Reef Hotel, Big Bamboo, Cow Wreck, Flash of Beauty, Lobster Trap, Pink Flamingo, Wonky Dog, Potter’s by the Sea, Sid’s at Pomato Point, and Tipsy. Chefs at these establishments are preparing innovative lobster recipes alongside beloved classics like lobster rolls and lobster patties.

Visitors have various options for reaching Anegada, whether for the day or the entire weekend, with regular ferry and barge services from the US Virgin Islands, Tortola, and Virgin Gorda. Live musical entertainment will create a carnival-like atmosphere at the participating restaurants, ensuring that overnight guests enjoy a memorable experience.

While on Anegada, festivalgoers are encouraged to explore the island’s unique attractions and activities, such as Flamingo Point Lookout, Conch Shell Mounds Lookout, Faulkner House Museum, Fisherman’s Wharf, the Iguana Headstart Facility, and the popular Anegada Conchshell Mounds, also known as Conch Island.

Dirk Walters, Events Manager for BVITBFC, and his team are organizing the Anegada Lobster Festival and have prepared exciting prizes for attendees. The more restaurants patrons visit, the better their chances of winning the grand prize: two roundtrip tickets between Miami and the British Virgin Islands on American Airlines, subject to blackout dates. Walters expressed his best wishes for a safe and joyful Anegada Lobster Festival.

The Anegada Lobster Festival is produced by the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission in collaboration with Anegada businesses, the local community, and numerous government and statutory agency partners, including the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, BVI Ports Authority, Customs and Immigration, BVI Health Services Authority, Virgin Islands Search And Rescue (VISAR), Department of Disaster Management, Public Health Department, and Environmental Health Department.