News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 18, 2023: The 2023 Rugby World Cup started on 8 September 2023. The tenth edition of this quadrennial tournament will draw to a close on 28 October. As it stands, four teams have everything to play for.

Argentina, New Zealand, England and South Africa will vie for the Webb Ellis Cup. While fans hope for an Argentinian victory, the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be remembered as one of the best by South American rugby fans.

Disappointment and jubilation for South American nations

The 2023 tournament is the first Rugby World Cup to feature two teams from South America: Argentina and Chile. Argentina have contested every Rugby World Cup to date while Chile made their debut in the current competition.

The pool draw placed both South American teams in Pool D where they played England, Japan and Samoa. Argentina finished in second place after winning three of their four Rugby World Cup fixtures – they faced just one defeat during their opening game against England.

For South America’s newcomer, Chile, the tournament has provided less cause for celebration. As Pool D’s underdogs, Chile exited the 2023 Rugby World Cup after failing to win a single pool-stage match.

Santiago Carreras of Argentina converts a try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Argentina and Chile at Stade de la Beaujoire on September 30, 2023 in Nantes, France. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chile’s pool-stage performances

Chile’s first ever Rugby World Cup match saw them deliver a fierce and physical performance against Japan. Although the debutants scored two tries, a determined Japan landed six tries and won the match 42-12.

Chile faced a further three defeats: 43-10 against Samoa, a 71-0 demolition against England and 59-5 loss against Argentina. Despite their defeats, Chile’s players and fans have soaked up every second of the competition.

When speaking of the tournament, scrumhalf, Marcelo Torrealba, said “I’m grateful for what I am living as a player.” For players and fans, the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been a celebration of how far Chilean rugby has come.

Argentina’s Rugby World Cup hopes

Argentina are no strangers to the Rugby World Cup. They are the only South American nation to have competed at every Rugby World Cup to date and they have enjoyed moderate success in the competition.

Although Argentina endured a disappointing pool-stage finish in 2019, the team finished in third place in 2007 and fourth place in 2015. After beating Wales 29-17 in the quarter-finals, Argentina secured their semi-final spot and guaranteed their top four finish.

Argentina’s semi-final clash against New Zealand will determine their fate. If they lose, they will proceed to the bronze final and hope to equal their third-place finish of 2007. If they beat the All Blacks, they will progress to the final for the first time.

Could we finally see a South American Rugby World Cup final? Watch this space.