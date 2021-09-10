By NAN Food Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 10, 2021: Global travel may be largely at a standstill because of the pandemic, but New Yorkers will get a chance to “Taste Bits Of Jamaica” today.

Unique Weddings & Tours (UW&T), in collaboration with The Jamaica Tourist Board will host the unique and intimate showcase of Jamaica’s food and culture today, Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Brooklyn Commons (Rooftop), 495 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225.

Now in its fifth year, the annual staging of this rich Jamaican cultural experience is designed to cement Destination Jamaica in the hearts and minds of New Yorkers, particularly Brooklynites.

According to Kim Morrison, conceptualizer and promoter of the event: “New York City is known as the ‘melting pot’ of many cultures and people. Brooklynites will be thrilled to experience the island’s rich offerings right in their backyard.”

She hopes the event will further entice them to explore more of what Jamaica has to offer both in the Diaspora and through visits to the island in the near future.

Patrons can expect to enjoy samples of the island’s renowned cuisine, including jerk chicken and pork, pickled mackerel, escovitch fish, sautéed spicy herring, bammy and breadfruit. Popular beverages such as Sorrel, Ginger beer, and Rum punch, will be available to wash it all down. They will be able to top it all off with sweet treats such as Rum Cake, Potato Pudding, Gizzadas, Grater Cake and Coconut Drops. Entertainment will be provided by the Skamatixx Band who will perform a repertoire of Jamaica’s musical Journey from Mento to Reggae.