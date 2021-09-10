By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Fri. Sept. 10, 2021: The Department of Homeland Security has announced the automatic extension of TPS designations for Haitian immigrants in the US through Dec. 31, 2022.

Eligible individuals whose TPS under the Haiti designation is presently continued by court orders are strongly encouraged to apply for Haiti TPS under the recently announced new designation, the DHS said Thursday.

TPS beneficiaries will retain their status, provided they continue to meet all the individual requirements for TPS eligibility. The automatic extension of TPS-related documentation includes Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) through Dec. 31, 2022.

This will ensure their TPS will continue if the courts end their injunctions.

Eligible individuals who do not apply for the new Haiti TPS designation during the initial registration period may be prohibited from filing a late initial registration during any subsequent extension of the designation if they do not meet certain conditions.

Current beneficiaries under the TPS designations do not need to pay a fee or file any application to maintain their TPS and have their TPS-related documentation automatically extended through Dec. 31, 2022.

This extension ensures continued compliance with various court orders issued by federal district courts in the Ramos, Bhattarai, and Saget lawsuits.

Beneficiaries with interest in a new EAD with the expiration date of Dec. 31, 2022, displayed on the EAD must file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

The TPS extension also applies to immigrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan.